WWE held a house show event earlier today from Nottingham, England. Below are the full results courtesy of @CDAVIDROBERSON2 WrestlingBodySlam.Com. Check it out below.
-The Brawling Brutes defeated The Street Profits via Disqualification
-The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre defeated The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley
-Shotzi defeats Bayley
-Santos Escobar defeated Karrion Kross
-IYO Sky defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE women’s championship
-Pretty Deadly defeated the LWO
-The Grayson Waller Effect with LA Knight. This leads to the main event.
-LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa