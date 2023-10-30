WWE held a house show event earlier today from Nottingham, England. Below are the full results courtesy of @CDAVIDROBERSON2 WrestlingBodySlam.Com. Check it out below.

-The Brawling Brutes defeated The Street Profits via Disqualification

-The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre defeated The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley

-Shotzi defeats Bayley

-Santos Escobar defeated Karrion Kross

-IYO Sky defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE women’s championship

-Pretty Deadly defeated the LWO

-The Grayson Waller Effect with LA Knight. This leads to the main event.

-LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa