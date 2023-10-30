WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/30/23

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Greenville, South Carolina

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Rhea Ripley & Sami Zayn Segment

Rhea Ripley: Welcome to Monday Night Raw. The show that The Judgment Day runs. Come on, guys, we’ve proven this every single week, it’s not just a saying anymore because we have taken care of every superstar that’s been put in our way. I mean, last week, Damian Priest, he absolutely shattered Cody Rhodes’ ankle. It’s good, and that’s just the beginning because, tonight, my Dirty Dom, my Latino Heat, he’s going to put down Ricochet and remind him that nobody disrespects The Judgment Day. Isn’t that, right?

And then we have JD, who’s going to show Seth Rollins exactly what it feels like to be an enemy of The Judgment Day. As for Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre go, they’ve got some decisions to make. And which one decides to make the right deal with The Judgment Day, well, then it really depends on who’s going to walk out of Crown Jewel a loser like all of you or as the World Heavyweight Champion. Speaking of Crown Jewel, I got the odds stacked against me. I’m going to be stepping into the ring with four of the baddest women here within the WWE. But for me, that’s just another opportunity to prove to every single one of you, who is the dominant woman here in the WWE and why Mami is always on top.

Sami Zayn: Well, I’m sorry, Rhea. I know I wasn’t invited out here, but I got to tell you, I am so sick of hearing you talk. I am so sick of hearing you talk about power and how Judgment Day has all the power, Judgment Day has all the championships, and how Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw. Let me explain something to you about me. In case you haven’t learned this about me, my entire career, my entire life, I have fought people like The Judgment Day. People who thought like The Judgment Day. People that think that all that matters is power. And as long as you’re chasing power, you can do whatever you want.

You can be as ruthless as you want, as cutthroat as you want. You can rule with an iron fist. You can oppress, whoever, whenever, as long as it’s in the name of power. So, that’s fine, if that’s the name of your game, fine, but understand this. My name is not Sami Zayn. My name is rebellion. My name is resistance. And I will fight The Judgment Day, whether it’s one on one, two on one, three on one, four on one, five on one, as long as there’s a breath left in my body. I’ll fight The Judgment Day, and everything you stand for until The Judgment Day is no more.

Rhea Ripley: Sami, yes, hilarious because you can resist all that you want, it doesn’t matter. We don’t need the numbers when it comes to you. So, if management grants the okay, why don’t you go one on one against Damian Priest?

Dominik Mysterio: You know what, Mami? Let’s teach him a lesson, right now.

Ricochet storms into the ring before The Judgment Day could jump Sami Zayn.

First Match: Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day

Ricochet with a Headscissors Takeover. Ricochet dropkicks Mysterio for a one count. Ricochet with a knife edge chop. Ricochet with two haymakers. Ricochet kicks Mysterio in the gut. Ricochet with a blistering chop. Ricochet whips Mysterio across the ring. Ricochet goes for a Roundhouse Kick, but Mysterio holds onto the ropes. Mysterio launches Ricochet over the top rope. Mysterio hyperextends the right leg of Ricochet over the middle rope. Mysterio dropkicks Ricochet off the ring apron. Mysterio drives Ricochet face first into the announce table. Mysterio flexes his muscles. Mysterio rolls Ricochet back into the ring. Mysterio with clubbing shoulder blocks. Mysterio whips Ricochet chest first into the turnbuckles. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Ricochet’s chest. Mysterio whips Ricochet back first into the turnbuckles.

Mysterio with a gut punch. Ricochet side steps Mysterio into the turnbuckles. Ricochet slams Mysterio’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ricochet with a Running Boot. Ricochet dives over Mysterio. Ricochet with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Ricochet with a Northern Lights Suplex. Ricochet follows that with a Roll Through Vertical Suplex. Ricochet with The Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Mysterio regroups on the outside. Ricochet lands The Suicide Dive. Mysterio regains control of the match during the commercial break. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Ricochet with a forearm smash. Mysterio kicks Ricochet in the gut. Mysterio hits The Three Amigos. Mysterio catapults Ricochet into the middle rope. Ricochet avoids The 619.

Ricochet ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Ricochet with a Handspring Back Elbow. Ricochet delivers his combination offense. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Ricochet. Ricochet with a Running Hurricanrana. Ricochet pops back on his feet. Ricochet with a running shoulder block. Ricochet with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Ricochet follows that with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Mysterio fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Mysterio rakes the eyes of Ricochet. Mysterio with a Running NeckBreaker. Mysterio dives over Ricochet. Ricochet SuperKicks Mysterio. Ricochet drags Mysterio to the corner. Ricochet gets distracted by Rhea Ripley. Ricochet tries to superkick JD McDonagh. Mysterio rolls Ricochet over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory. After the match, Ricochet SuperKicks McDonagh. Ricochet plants Mysterio with The Recoil.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio via Pinfall

Raquel Rodriguez Promo

I’m going on against four of the most dominant women in this division. The biggest, the baddest, the best that this company has to offer. Not one of them has the fight that I have, the drive that I have. So, they could consider me the underdog all they want, they could put a chip on my shoulder, that’s okay. It will make it that much sweeter when I take each and every single one of them down. At Crown Jewel, I’m going to show the entire world why I’m the most dominant woman on Raw and become your Women’s World Champion.

Second Match: The Alpha Academy w/Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa vs. The Creed Brothers w/Ivy Nile

Chad Gable and Julius Creed will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Mat Return Exchange. Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gable applies a side headlock. Gable with a drop toe hold. Gable applies a front face lock. Julius with a deadlift pickup. Julius tags in Brutus. Brutus with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Gable whips Brutus across the ring. Gable goes for a Hip Toss, but Brutus lands back on his feet. Brutus with a fireman’s carry takeover. Gable tags in Otis. Brutus with a waist lock go-behind. Otis flings Brutus into the canvas. Otis backs Brutus into the turnbuckles. Otis clotheslines Brutus. Brutus side steps Otis into the turnbuckles. Brutus with a flying double sledge. Brutus tags in Julius. Double Irish Whip. Otis with a double clothesline. Gable with a Flying Double Clothesline. Alpha Academy delivers Stereo Exploder Suplex’s.

The Creed Brothers regains control of the match during the commercial break. Brutus applies an arm-bar. Brutus whis Gable across the ring. Gable ducks a clothesline from Brutus. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Brutus rolls Gable over for a two count. Brutus with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Gable responds with a Deadlift German Suplex. Otis and Julius are tagged in. Otis runs through a pair of double clotheslines. Otis with a double clothesline of his own. Otis with two bodyslams. Otis follows that with a Western Lariat to Julius. Otis levels Julius with The Body Avalanche. Otis hits The Caterpillar for a two count. Otis goes for The World’s Strongest Slam, but Julius lands back on his feet. Julius with a Rising Knee Strike. Julius tags in Brutus.

Brutus with a flying double axe handle strike. Julius with a Standing Shooting Star Press. Brutus follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Gable tackles Julius out of the ring. Brutus ducks a clothesline from Otis. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Otis catches Brutus in mid-air. Otis with The World’s Strongest Slam. Julius breaks up with the cover with The 450 Splash. Gable delivers a MoonSault. Ivy Nile gets into a confrontation with Maxxine Dupri. Nile nails Tozawa with a German Suplex on the floor. Brutus dumps Gable out of the ring. Otis side steps Brutus into the turnbuckles. Julius tags himself in. Otis clotheslines Brutus. Julius with clubbing blows to Otis’ back. The Creed Brothers connects with The Brutus Ball to pickup the victory. After the match, The Creed Brothers shakes hands with The Alpha Academy.

Winner: The Creed Brothers via Pinfall

– The New Day dressed up as The Judgment Day for Halloween. Damian Priest has a lot on his plate going into Crown Jewel. He ponders cashing in his Money In The Bank Briefcase after he handles his business with Cody Rhodes. However, he’s not happy about being put into matches out of the blue. Rhea reminds Damian that there’s no leaders in The Judgment Day and he’s the punisher of the group.

Miz TV With Special Guest: GUNTHER

– DIY vs. Imperium

– Natalya vs. Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven In A Trick Or Treat Street Fight

– Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest

– Candice LeRae vs. Xia Li

– Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh

