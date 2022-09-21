Booker T discussed the scheduled main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

Roman Reigns is defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Booker T is glad that the match is happening in Saudi.

“I like that it’s being done at Crown Jewel. Crown Jewel is not your typical WWE show. It’s not your typical WWE fans or anything like that. Crown Jewel is a spectacle. It’s about giving those fans over there a night, an extravaganza. Those guys over there, their expense is WrestleMania jacked up, in a lot of different ways, especially from the firework perspective. Those guys go all out. They love some pyro over there.” “I don’t think this show is about the wrestling matches that we per se here in the States would be clamoring for or anything like that. But those guys over there, they’re gonna love it.”

