Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and noted he has stayed over with the fans because he’s always active.

“Sometimes you win by attrition, by not getting hurt,” Booker said, “and that’s Seth Rollins. He’s been that guy who has been able to go out there and weather the storm, probably getting hurt all the time, but not getting injured and still being able to go out there and perform and taking the roles that he has and making the best out of those roles. Sometimes, Seth Rollins, he’s done very little on a lot of these shows, but you remember everything about Seth Rollins, and that right there is the mark of a talent for me. He kept [himself] in the game” by elevating his ring gear and having fun with the spots he was allotted. “Sometimes you got to know when to just take a step back to be able to take that step forward.”

