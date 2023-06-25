The main event of Saturday’s Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Collision from Toronto saw Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and The Gunns (Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) defeat CM Punk, Ricky Starks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood). The finish had White hit a Blade Runner on Starks for the pin.

After Collision went off the air, Punk, Starks and FTR hit the ring and chased Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns off. Harwood then took the mic and thanked fans for supporting FTR, going back to the 2 of 3 Falls match with American Alpha in WWE NXT from the same building, saying the match changed their lives and career, but did not name the NXT Brand or American Alpha.

Harwood went on and joked that he would finish up so fans could boo Punk. He also said “Bret’s better than Shawn” to end his speech. Wheeler also joked about fans cheering and booing Punk. Starks also gave a big thanks to his supporters.

Starks finished up and the boos immediately began for Punk. Punk said as Team Captain, he takes the blame for the Collision loss but he wants fans to know that even though he loses sometimes, he will keep coming back and fighting, just like the Toronto Maple Leafs, which did get a pop from the crowd. Punk, Starks and Wheeler exited the ring as Harwood took the mic and told fans to stick around for Forbidden Door, adding that the wrestlers love the fans, even Punk. Punk’s music then started up to end the show.

You can see the Collision post-show footage below:

