The promotional poster has been revealed for the 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event, which takes place on Saturday, September 2 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As seen below, Pittsburgh native Corey Graves tweeted the poster and reminded fans that Payback tickets will go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am via Ticketmaster. Tickets will start at $25.

The Payback poster features WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

You can see the full poster with Graves’ tweet below:

WWE Payback is coming to Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 2! This is the first premium live event in Pittsburgh in 5 years so you don’t want to miss this! Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/uTL5zNe8mW — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 25, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.