Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about why WWE can’t work with other wrestling companies:

“I think contractually, it would be hard to do it over a long period of time with your roster. One or two guys, three or four guys that you want to use in matches, I don’t know. That might work out but having the whole roster work with somebody, I can’t see that happening. I can’t see WWE doing that. Even Reality of Wrestling, I can’t see Reality of Wrestling working with another group long term because I’m trying to create my own thing.

These are my wrestlers. We’re trying to create a storyline and go on this path and make sure our guys stay in this position. It’s hard to do that when you’re working with so many groups. Who’s going to win? Who’s going to beat who? It could be a can of worms trying to do something like that. I could be wrong. That’s just my opinion. AEW is doing it pretty well working with Impact, but if you notice, just like I said, they’re only working with Impact with about 3 or 4 guys.”