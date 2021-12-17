Booker T made an appearance on Stories with JBL and Brisco to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Vince McMahon hiring Booker T’s wife to be his manager in 2005, which lasted through the remainder of his first WWE run

“I was at that point where it was time for me to slow down. Sharmell and I had just gotten married. I went through a divorce and I know what it’s like being on the road, and just for instance, having a family. I told Vince that I was going to take a step back from the company. He said, ‘Why would you want to do that?’ I said, ‘I think it would be best for my relationship, just getting married and what not.’ He said, ‘Why don’t we just hire Sharmell?’ I went in to quit and he’s talking about hiring Sharmell. That kind of solved the whole problem. I tell you, I did not imagine it working out the way it did. The King Booker thing, I think that evolved because of Sharmell, being a former Miss Black Miss America, as well as being my Queen. I’ve always called her my queen. In front of all my friends, she’s my queen. I think they thought, ‘Why don’t we do the King of the Ring and make Booker the King and have a King and Queen.’ I give her all the credit for making that happen. I’ll tell you this. I couldn’t have been the King that I was without Queen Sharmell. It would have never worked out.”

