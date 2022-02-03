WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about the Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns Universal championship matchup from this past weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Highlights from Booker’s show, including how he thinks Seth Rollins has turned babyface, can be found below.

Thinks Seth turned babyface after the Rumble match with Roman:

“Did you see the crowd? If it would have been back in the day it would have been stuff getting thrown in the ring, it was like that. That’s what I am talking about as far as making the fans feel a certain way. Because Roman, his intensity, his intent, it makes it as real as it possibly can to the fan that is watching it. They actually get caught up in the moment. Seth Rollins became the biggest babyface in the arena after that right there. The person that can carry that is Seth Rollins as well.”

How much Rollins has evolved over time:

“I’ve been talking about Seth Rollins as of late as far as how he’s evolved to be a really, really good entertainer. He goes out and performs and does only what he needs to do. Because this is what it calls for at that time, ‘I don’t need to do more than that.’ But I tell you, Seth Rollins is the guy who’s waiting to get the phone call to say, ‘hey man, I need you to go out there and give me a five-star match tonight, we will think about the entertainment next week.’

Thinks the fans got their money’s worth with that match:

“That’s the guy that can give it to you. Seth Rollins is the guy that can go out there are bring this thing to another level. And what he did with Big E, you know, that was some damn good wrestling. Of course, Big E came out on the winning side of that. But it showed how many gears Seth Rollins has. Working in there with a guy like Roman, art, beautiful art. The fans got their money’s worth out of that match as far as I’m concerned.”

