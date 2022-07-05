WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke with TMZ Sports about the legendary Ric Flair, and his thoughts on the Nature Boy’s final matchup taking place with Jim Crockett Promotions at the end of this month. The former five-time world champion beings by saying he has no itch to return to the ring, but gives massive kudos to Flair for attempting to go out in a blaze of glory. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he has no desire to return to the ring, but understands how much Flair loves the business:

“I have no itch to scratch. I’ve scratched every itch that I want to scratch as for as getting back inside the squared circle. What Ric Flair is doing, he’s doing that because he loves this business, man. Ric Flair told me a long time ago that he would never retire. That’s that guy, man.”

Says he has nothing but respect for Flair:

“He’s gonna come in and go out in a blaze of glory. You can only respect that.”