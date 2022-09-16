Booker T discussed the possibility of working one more match during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

He was asked if he would come back for one more match if he were asked to wrestle someone like Edge at WrestleMania. He also expressed interest in wrestling other guys as well.

“If they were to ask me to do a Wrestlemania match with Edge, of course I would do it. I don’t think there’s anything on their radar or anything like that. I don’t have any itch to scratch as far as getting back in the ring or anything. But you know me guys. I’m all about that paper, baby. You know, that WrestleMania check was always good. Always good. You know, so, I would love to step back in the ring if the situation was right. I heard Baron Corbin calling me out. You know, Sami Zayn is out there doing some stuff. There are certain guys I would love to do some stuff with, but they better be able to take care of me more than anything.”

