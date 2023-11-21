Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Drew McIntyre’s heel turn last week on Raw. McIntyre betrayed Jey Uso during the main event, turning heel in the process. This move sets the stage for McIntyre to join forces with The Judgment Day at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE in Chicago. Together, they will face off against Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton in the Men’s WarGames Match.

“I do. I’ve always been a fan of Drew’s. His initial run with WWE, and then he was let go, and I was on a couple of independent shows with him over in the UK. Just a classy guy and a great performer. But perhaps, like Ronda Rousey previously in WWE, he may not have been cast in the best role. As a baby face, I’m anxious to see what he’s capable of as a heel. And let’s be honest, as much as I respect and like, you know, I like him. He never really, never really connected as that babyface champion. He had some things against him, his Covid era, the crowd reaction to kind of help put you up over the top and give you the credibility that a champion should have and that’s just bad timing. But I’m looking forward to seeing him in that heel role because he’s a phenomenal performer and he’s got the right look. He’s got the voice, he’s physical, he can perform in the ring. So maybe a fresh coat of paint will do him justice.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.