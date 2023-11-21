Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the body of work of Orange Cassidy in AEW where he is currently the International Champion. Here are the highlights:

On what kind of advice he has given Orange Cassidy:

“Oh, man, he just asked me questions. I tried to give him answers, man. When I first saw him, I laughed at it. After watching him go out and perform 3 or 4 shows, I realized that this kid knows what he’s doing, and he’s making it work. He really makes it work, and he works his tail off. So you got me on your side. You’re doing something right.”

On criticism of Cassidy:

“Yes. There are some guys that go out there and do headlocks and takeovers and dropkicks and this, that and the other, and there are other guys that go out and do something else. I mean, it was no different back in the day when you had people like Thunderbolt Patterson or the Freight Train Rufus R Jones. Guys were doing something different. Then you had Antonio Rocca’s, and he was certainly different. He was a flying son of a gunman back when nobody flew. So there were guys back then that were doing things that were different, but nobody just wanted to remember that they just kind of want to thumb their nose at what some of these new guys are doing. And it’s not to say that I agree with all of it. I don’t. But it’s no different than 30 years ago. There were lots of guys that didn’t believe in it.”

