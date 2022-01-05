On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Big E’s WWE Title reign.

Big E dropped the title to Brock Lesnar at Sunday’s Day 1 pay-per-view event that was changed to a fatal 5-way along with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley after Lesnar’s planned match with Universal champion Roman Reigns was nixed.

“I thought Big E had a good run and I thought the championship made him better. It was almost one of those things where I always say that when you win the title, it makes you a better performer, normally, just because you know that you’re the World Heavyweight Champion. You walk a different way. You feel a different way. I don’t know what it is, but that effect definitely got a hold of Big E, and you can see him falling into that role as being the WWE Champion. He believed he should have been the WWE Champion. I thought he did a great job. We didn’t get a chance to see Big E have a whole lot of classic matches as champion or anything like that, but I think that’s where Big E has a chance to come back and capture it again and grow. I think Big E is going to be in this business for at least 5 to perhaps 8-10 more years, maybe, in this business, not the WWE, but in the business. He has a chance to grow over this time and become the performer he wants to be.”

