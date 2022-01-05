Gail Kim made an appearance on the Fightful Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked if other wrestlers have asked her permission to use the “Eat DeFeat” finishing move:

“Some people have and some people haven’t. Mia Yim did. I don’t really know that many people that have used it. I know Enzo has used it. I never invented it. I learned it in my wrestling school that I trained at in Toronto. My only thing is you don’t have to ask me, but I don’t like it when people don’t use it as a finisher because that’s what’s more disrespectful. Don’t use it as a transition move. Use it as a finish.”

