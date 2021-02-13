On his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about who is the most underrated wrestler of all-time.

“Probably Christian. I would think Christian perhaps is the most underrated wrestler that I’ve ever been around knowing what he can do inside the squared circle. He’s always been a top notch worker. I always was one of the guys who loved it when I saw his name by mine, whether it was a house show, TV, it didn’t make any difference.

It was just so much fun coming to work at that time knowing that I was going to go out there and work with Christian because we were going to have fun other than one time when he hit me in the eye. Christian, probably perhaps the most underrated guy, perhaps should have been World Champion many more times than he actually was.”