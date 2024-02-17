Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, likely to be WWE main roster bound before next year:

“I most definitely Trick, Melo those guys on the way out there. Melo has been grinding, you know, for the last couple of years, trying to really hone his craft. You know, to get to that point or trick, he just pretty much got dropped in the game, and it’s almost that meteoric rise, you know what I mean? Boom star like an overnight success type of deal and he’s doing a hell of a job he’s holding his own it’s it’s good to always fall back on the training that’s why I like Trick’s ride, trying to get in his ear and tell him you know, how good he is one anything. I talk about that kind of stuff. I can’t do a whole lot more than motivate these guys. You know, they feel like they are the best because they can pretty much do anything. And to see it happening right before my eyes. I definitely see both of those guys doing something at WrestleMania next year.”

