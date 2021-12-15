On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about three female stars from WWE that he compares to wrestling icons such as Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and Ric Flair.

He named Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair.

“You know, man, I look at Rhea Ripley like Hulk Hogan. That’s what she’s like. She’s like the female Hulk Hogan. She’s a money machine, she’s a draw. I like her in a tag team thing, maybe they’re shielding her, saving her (for a different storyline), one of those type of deals. She’s definitely a star, a major star.” “Charlotte is the Ric Flair. Sasha would be like the Macho Man, that’s no disrespect or anything like that.”

