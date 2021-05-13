During his Reality Of Wrestling Podcast, Booker T spoke on his criminal past and feeling like he was invincible. Here’s what he had to say:

It wasn’t a moment that we were ever thinking about getting caught. It wasn’t something that went through our minds. [We thought] ‘The city was too big for that to happen. There’s no way they were going to be able to figure this out! We’re too smart for ’em!’ That’s how dumb you are. That’s how stupid you really are. That’s the way you think when you’re young, and that’s why we have so much stuff going on out there right now. And for me to be able to tell these guys, ‘Hey, man. Trust me, they’re working on it. They’re working on it. They’re going to be able to figure it out.

On how the police usually catch the suspects: “Crimes sometimes don’t get solved by DNA, camera footage, witnesses that saw you at the crime scene or anything like that. Normally, it’s your girlfriend or a buddy. Normally, that’s how the crimes [get solved]. But you’re too dumb to realize that when you’re in the moment, getting away with it and you’re having fun and you’re young, it’s a rush that you can’t even really describe. You want it to stop too. You want to get out of it.

It’s more than the rush of the money. It’s the heist. You know, the journey, the rush. And for me, I don’t know if I had the rush or anything like that, but definitely, the way I describe it as, when you’re in a whirlwind, it’s like a vortex spinning very, very quickly. And a lot of times, when you’re a part of something like that, you can’t get out until the vortex stops. And a lot of times, when it stops, that’s when you in jail — on the way to the penitentiary.