WWE Hall of Famer Booker T does not think his former co-worker and fellow-Hall of Famer Sting should wrestle for AEW.

As seen below, Booker spoke with Chris Van Vliet in an interview that will be released tomorrow, and said he would advise against The Stinger actually having a match in AEW.

“For Sting to want to have a match, I wouldn’t advise it,” Booker said. “Okay? At 61 years old. I wouldn’t advise it. Is it worth it? I don’t know. I mean to him, it might be worth it. But I say wrestling is a young man’s sport, that’s why I got out. I said I was going to retire when I was 40 and when I turned 40 I was like, ‘I’m still pretty good, man. I’m still better than the rest of these suckas on the roster’.

“So I pushed it until I was 45 and then I walked away from it. And I tell you, I don’t ever itch to put my boots back on to go out there and do that ever again.”

Sting recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW and it’s been reported that they have plans for him to wrestle. It was also reported that one of the reasons Sting signed with AEW was that he can now end his career on his own terms. Booker believes Sting signed with AEW because he was not ale to end things on his own terms while with WWE.

“Hey bro, some guys just don’t want to quit,” Booker said. “Some guys just don’t want to leave it alone and that’s what they do, you know? I never thought I’d see Sting doing this at 61 years old. I just didn’t think that. But I was talking on my show just last week, it’s hard sometimes to walk away from this business and then again after you’ve done it for so long you want to walk away from it your way.

“He didn’t get a chance to do that in WWE. So maybe now in AEW, he feels like he has a chance to go out there and do it his way and walk away from it. But for me, more power to those guys who want to go out there and do that but I wasn’t one of those guys that wanted to wrestle my whole life.”

