During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on his excitement level for Daniel Bryan joining AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

Hell yeah, I like Daniel Bryan. He’s my guy……let me tell you right now, I don’t want anybody to get it twisted and say, ‘Booker T, he’s not excited about Daniel Bryan coming over.’ Hell yeah, I’m excited, but I wanna see some action, man. I want to see some action from CM Punk. I want to see some action from Malakai [Black]. People can be happy all they want, but I want to see some action…..Daniel Bryan does his best work inside the ring. He’s a talker, but he does his best work inside the squared circle.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.