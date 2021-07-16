During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on how he feels about Malakai Black joining AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

For me, I never looked at Aleister in WWE as a regular human being. It seemed like he was this fighter and that’s the only thing that he did was fight. I never got to see any character outside of Aleister Black……everything was dark with Aleister Black, so I never really understood. It was say for instance when Glacier came out. He was a karate guy and that’s what he went to the ring to do. I couldn’t look at Glacier as a real human being. He was like a cartoon character. That’s kind of what I looked at Aleister Black as. Today’s wrestler that gets over is somebody like Jon Moxley that goes out and talks crap and looks like a guy that could be sitting next to you at a bar, but you don’t want to piss him off. It’s one of those type of deals. If Malakai Black can give me some real human being character, I can buy into it. That’s why I said [him] going to Japan, he would get over like that. Working in Japan and working in America – it’s two different styles, and they look at it in two different ways, or at least they used to. It’s a different way now than it was back in the day, but the wrestling still trumps everything in Japan as opposed to here.