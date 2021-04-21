During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on the WWE releasing Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Here’s what he had to say:

I thought for a minute there they looked like they were getting ready to do something with Peyton Royce from a singles perspective, but I don’t know. When they broke the tag team up, Peyton Royce didn’t look so special. Billie Kay stood out more than Peyton Royce. But it seems like as soon as the team broke up, [Peyton] had a few singles matches but she just did not look like a superstar.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.