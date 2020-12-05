During his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on Sting’s debut with AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

We talked about this a few months back as far as Sting in AEW. I remember saying I could see Sting doing something with Darby Allin. I could see that. I’m sure Sting would probably want to wrestle again. I know he’s one of those guys that wants to go out on his own terms – when I came in WWE, I had a long run. I had an extensive run, I had a whole other career. It was a monster, man. And even to leave and come back again and have another career. When Sting came over, it was brief. He had the match with Seth Rollins – boom, it was pretty much over with. It was over before it started. I remember Sting saying the reason he didn’t come to WWE – the way I started out with The Rock and then the angle with Stone Cold Steve Austin. But he said he didn’t come over because the way Rock said, ‘It doesn’t matter what your name is!’ It’s part of the angle and part of the gimmick – everybody went through that. And he missed a ton of a career in WWE, and then to finish it like that, I’m sure that’s something that would’ve weighed on him forever and saying, ‘Man, that’s not the way I wanted to go out.’ And now, lo and behold, AEW comes along and he has a chance to actually do that with perhaps a Cody Rhodes or Darby Allin or someone like that.