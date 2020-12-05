During his interview with Sportskeeda, Montez Ford spoke on the importance of The Street Profits facing The New Day at Survivor Series last month. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s one of those things where I look back on it, I’m just like, I still can’t believe it actually happened. Especially with everything that’s happening this year and like all the limitations and stuff that people not only have gone through and been through, but for us to still… it happened, you know, it happened. Kofi Kingston, what he’s done for like myself and becoming the WWE Champion… for Xavier Woods to just be a staple and a genius in his creative tag team genius and ring work. And like, just stuff I watched and idolized, and what motivated me to get here. You know? These guys are pretty much an inspiration. And to be standing across the ring from them and share, like the Survivor Series, another big and huge historic stage, like it’s mind-blowing.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Sportskeeda.