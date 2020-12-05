During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross took the WWE to task for how they handled the release of many talents earlier this year in the middle of the pandemic. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s all under the name of, ‘We’re a publicly traded company’. Just because you’re a publicly traded company doesn’t mean you can treat people like sh**. Nowhere in the publicly traded company manual does it say now that you’re publicly traded you can treat people like dogsh**. It’s not that. You still have to be a people company.

They were loyal, they did their jobs very well. I felt badly for the way they departed the company. It should have been more ceremonial and feel good because you’re letting people go that have been with the company for 30 years.