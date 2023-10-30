Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Trick Williams, Jade Cargill and more. Here are the highlights:

On Trick Williams:

“Trick Williams. That’s my boy, man. Can’t wait to see him moving to that next level and really, really make a splash in this business. But I really feel like he’s doing it the right way as far as just buying his time. And when he goes out, I always tell him, look man, don’t worry about your time off, all right? Take your time off. But when the camera’s on, when the red light is on, go out there and shine. That’s all you have to do. Make sure you get about 200 push-ups and slap on a whole lot of baby oil and get to the ring. So all you gotta do, you gotta get over, baby, you know? I mean, you gotta get over it.”

On NXT seemingly be where Jade Cargill first lands:

“The way I saw that was she was there to watch Becky Lynch. She was just getting some insight information, some downloading, some knowledge. What am I to expect? You know, perhaps when I step in the ring with the man, Becky Lynch. That’s the way I saw it. I didn’t see it as far as her making a move as a man, I got to go in there and take on the NXT teacher. I didn’t see it that way at all. I just saw it. I saw Jade. I don’t know if you know this man. I had on a nice suit. I made a great suit. It was great. Yeah. Made sure it was a nice suit because I heard Cargill might be in the building. Okay, so I think everything worked out. I think it worked out just fine.”

