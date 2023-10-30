Mike Tenay speaks on a potential return to the commentary table.

The longtime industry veteran, who fans will know from his work as a color-commentator for WCW and TNA, addressed a return during a recent interview with Mike Johnson from PW Insider. Tenay begins by saying that coming back to call wrestling is something he has contemplated for a while.

Would I have liked to have continued in the role (as TNA lead announcer before I was swapped out)? Yeah, probably for a couple more years. I reflect back on it and the funny thing is I’ve spent more reflection in the last couple of weeks, in terms of preparation for what I’m going to say (during the Hall of Fame speech). I’ve done more reflection in the last couple of weeks about my career than I have in the years since I’ve announced. In my head, I kind of moved on, and it’s actually been nice to reflect back and think of so many funny stories. Things that went down through the years in terms of — and I know it went on forever on that but in terms of me coming back, would I ever?

He later touches on his multiple retirements, which he admits all happened as they should. That being said, he does still think that at the “right place or right time” he would like to call wrestling again.

It’s the weirdest thing… I never wanted to have multiple retirements, come back, retirements. Pretty much everybody does in the history of professional wrestling. I felt like it was kind of a clean break. I follow everything religiously. I don’t think it would be that tough of a transition if I did want to come back. I don’t know if every company wants an old guy on their TV show. At the same time, would I rule any possibility of a comeback out? I would say no, I wouldn’t rule it out, but it would have to be under my terms. I don’t know that any company is willing to have it under my terms. It’s nothing that I really feel in my heart like I need to go back and do. Again, in this reflection of the last couple of weeks, I think I’m kind of happy with everything that I did. And I liked moving on from it. Right place, right time. I can’t say I never would do it, but it’s not something that takes up a lot of my time thinking about thinking, gosh, I need to get back to doing wrestling announcing.

Tenay was inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame at the recent Bound For Glory event in Chicago.