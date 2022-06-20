On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T confirmed with listeners that he will be involved with WWE’s upcoming “Smack Talk” series on the A&E Network.

The program will also feature Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond, who along with Booker will break down some moments in the careers of WWE legends who were depicted in A&E’s biography series, as well as discuss some other topics that didn’t make it into the final cut. During his podcast Booker said the following:

“Gonna be kicking it off July 10th on A&E, guys, just talking about some of the greatest legends and what made those guys so special along the way. So definitely, get ready for it.”

As mentioned above “Smack Talk” begins on July 10th.