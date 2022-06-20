IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim recently spoke with Dominic DeAngelo on AdFreeShows and had a conversation about her decision to retire from the sport back in 2019, with her last bout being against Tessa Blanchard at that year’s Rebellion pay-per-view. Check out why Kim decided to hang em up in the highlights below.

Says she was having problems walking after matches:

“I couldn’t walk after my matches like, legitimately couldn’t walk. I was using my luggage as almost like a walking stick to get myself from spot to spot. Once I felt like I slowing down in the ring, and maybe the fans couldn’t tell but I knew. That was the first part.”

How she accomplished everything she wanted to in the sport:

“The second part was, ‘Well, what’s the next thing that I want to accomplish?’ And honestly, I had accomplished everything I wanted to … The icing on the cake was just the Hall of Fame.”

