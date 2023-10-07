Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Brian Pillman Jr. joining WWE from AEW:

“Did he fit in AEW? Yeah. But will he fit in WWE? Perhaps a little bit better because of who his dad was and trying to bounce off that star that he had back in the day. The controversial acts that he did back in the day. I really, really think he can capitalize off that a whole lot better in a company like that. And that’s what I’m looking at. It’s almost like, you know, doing a play and it doesn’t work. And then you go back to it when you fake it early and just to go back to it later. That’s what we’re doing there. So for me, it’s going to be a lot of guys jumping ships, guys like in there, everybody talking about war. Shelton is going to go. Everybody’s talking about war. Dolph Ziggler’s going to go. Of course, you don’t think Dolph Ziggler thinks and it might be a nice landing spot over there for me as well. You don’t think Shelton is thinking, Oh man, it might be a nice little cushy job? You don’t think that? Of course. So it’s going to be a lot of guys. And then we’re talking about needing leadership. Talk about that all the time. Talk about that all the time. We know a guy like Edge going over there.”

