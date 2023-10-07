Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working with his friend Kevin Nash in TNA Wrestling and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether Kevin Nash was difficult to work with:

“But again, we’re both talents. So a 6 ’11 guy not wanting to do a back suplex has nothing to do with what’s in and out of your contract. It’s just complete logic. No, I don’t want to take it. Conrad, If you remember the old Ric Flair’s last match. Yeah, it’s just one of the really simple things. No, that doesn’t work for me or me. But Kevin was always. Hey, I don’t want to do this. No, he would phrase it instead of. I don’t want to do this. Hey, what? What about this? Why don’t we go in this direction? Why aren’t we the best that’s ever been at that? Well, one of the best was Bruce. He never would say, let’s not do this. He’s doing well. Conrad and you. Hold on. Hold on. Don’t. Oh. What do you think? If we did it this way? Isn’t that the phrase that he’s perfected? The what ifs. Yeah. Kevin was. He is good at that as well. So, no, it wasn’t anything about power play, but there was no strain. Again, Big Daddy knew what worked for him and knew what didn’t work for him. And we just always worked through it.”

On the challenges of doing monthly pay-per-view events:

“So those ratings that you gave may or may not have been demo, but viewers are about 1.5, 1.6, 1.7 million viewers. So when you kind of start looking at all this and the conversion rate and everything that goes with it, here’s the thing that I believe is, yeah, I know you could go create data out of this and do all this, but it’s to me I call it this is prior to the Apple wallet generation pay per view in these days. You know industry experts talk about how yes there’s still piracy but nothing like they were 20 years ago but the monthly grind is just a damn grind, no doubt about it. And again, are we going to get ratings or are we going to get buys? Yes, you can kind of look back over the history of the company and know that we continue to go for ratings as opposed to buys and the trajectory until, you know, we won’t get in that to today. End of 2009, it continued to go up. And so. It’s the million-dollar question. Is it debatable? But it was profitable. I’ll say that we were. We were running in black.”

