WWE will hold Raw from the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,503 tickets and there are 701 left. The last time they were at the venue they drew 7,002 fans in January 2022 for SmackDown.

It’s set up for 9,204 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs.Tegan Nox

Viking Rules match: Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez