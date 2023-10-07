The former SAnitY faction is set to reunite with three of its members for the first time in years. Nikki Cross is the only faction member currently under contract with WWE, while Eric Young, Big Damo (formerly known as Killian Dain), and Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) are no longer with the company.

The group was called up to the main roster in 2018, but Cross remained in NXT while the others went to SmackDown. They disbanded in 2019 when the three stars were moved to different brands.

Young was released from his WWE contract in April of the following year, and Wolfe and Dain were let go in 2021. Cross briefly adopted the ‘Almost A Superhero’ Nikki ASH character before returning to her original persona.

The faction will reunite at Progress Wrestling’s Vendetta show at the Electric Ballroom in London on November 26.