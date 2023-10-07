Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and his career. Here are the highlights:

On Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake:

“I like Brutus personally. I don’t know how close he is with the Hulkster now. I assume they’re still friends. Brutus was okay. I mean, it’s hard for me to judge. I didn’t ever see him as being a guy that was going to be the world champion. Right. He was who he was. Was he a good worker? Yes. He had all the skills. And again, I was able to have good matches with him. And so that’s what’s most important. But again, it gets back to the charisma thing. He was good in the ring and I don’t know, I would say his interviews were okay, but nothing over the top, you know.”

On the narrative that Beefcake only achieved success due to his friendship with Hulk Hogan:

“No, I mean anybody that thought he was just hanging on and the only reason he had a job was because of his friendship with Hulk. I don’t believe that. I don’t know if it might have been a relationship he had with Hulk that maybe that got him seen the first time. I don’t know. I wasn’t there. I don’t have any idea. But no, no, no. Brutus is good on his own merit.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.