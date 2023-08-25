Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Trick Williams’s transition in WWE NXT and more. Here are the highlights:

On Trick Williams’ transition into being a singles star.

“Yeah, of course, you can only sit in the background. So. So long. Somebody like Trick Williams, you can look at him and say he pretty much talks about that box as far as guys checking off those boxes. And you look at him, and he’s, you know, six foot plus, he’s 230 plus, he’s athletic. He can talk. He’s a handsome dude. No, no, seriously. So straight out, straight out of central casting. You know, So, he’s perfect, you know, for the job as for a guy you want to groom to be put in a particular position. But I also like him riding in that passenger seat, watching how everything works simultaneously because this dude’s green. He just started his journey. And Carmelo is a guy that’s, you know, he’s been out there on the Indies working, whatnot, whatnot. So I like, you know, there again that pairing. But it is time for him to step out and do his own thing. And, you know, let’s go out here and talk about what we talk about all the time checks and championships, man, to get the reviews and titles, you have to have to up your game. You have to have a playbook. You got to go out there and be able to make the I was, like I said, at a Comic-Con over this weekend, and it was so awesome because I stood up for two days straight. The fans came through, and every one of them had a story to tell because they felt a certain way watching those shows, you know, to me stand what that means, making those fans think something. But Trick Williams is the guy I got high praise and much hope for. So we’re going to see how this kid plays out.”

On workers in NXT:

“And the thing is one thing about the guys in NXT, Nathan Frazer’s and Noam Darr’s. They’re like workers. You just got so many more good workers, like the Dragon off to Carmelo Hayes. So to watch these guys try to work their way up to that position. And then finally, when they get to that position, the fans believe in them when they get it.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQuvroaURno

