The Road to Payback continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature Jimmy Uso’s first appearance since brother Jey Uso “quit” WWE two weeks ago. Jimmy is set to address the state of The Bloodline. WWE has Solo Sikoa advertised for tonight, but Jey and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are not. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY will also make her first title defense as she faces Zelina Vega.

It’s likely that tonight’s SmackDown will open up with graphics in memory of Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, but there’s no word yet on any other tributes the company has planned for the show.

In addition to the Superstars announced for a match on tonight’s show, the following names are being advertised: Sikoa, LA Knight, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Finn Balor are advertised to lock up in the dark main event.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The build for WWE Payback continues

* Jimmy Uso returns and speaks for the first time since brother Jey Uso left WWE

* 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio faces Grayson Waller in a non-title match

* WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defends against Zelina Vega

