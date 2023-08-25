A Celebration of Life for WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk is being held next Thursday and Friday in Texas.

The visitation for Funk is scheduled for Thursday, August 31 from 5-7pm at Brooks Funeral Directors, located at 1702 5th Avenue in Canyon, TX. The phone number for more information is 806-644-2111.

The service for Funk will then be held at 2pm on Friday, September 1 from Hillside Christian Church’s West Campus, located at 6100 S. Soncy Road in Funk’s hometown of Amarillo, TX. The phone number is 806-457-4900.

Funk passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original announcements on Funk’s passing, and you can click here for numerous tributes from wrestling stars and promotions. You can also click here for the post-Dynamite Funk tribute from AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk, or click here for what WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had to say about Funk’s legacy and more.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.