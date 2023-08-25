MLW issued the following press release announcing that the promotion will begin doing some crossover with NJPW at the September 3rd Fury Road event. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced New Japan Pro Wrestling x MLW crossover starting at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling x MLW crossover kicks off September 3 live on FITE+, Sunday, September 3rd! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

The big news, which was announced on last night’s FUSION (watch), is the talk of the wrestling world.

“New Japan is a true dynasty in Japanese combat sports and this crossover will give fans true dream matches,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

News on the first New Japan Pro Wrestler to enter MLW will be revealed shortly.

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match for National Openweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Rickey Shane Page

Kiss My Foot Match

Matt Cardona (with MSL) vs. Mance Warner

Winner Receives A Title Shot

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

Sessions by Saint Laurent with Mystery Guest

NJPW vs. MLW match

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Street Fight!

AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Kevin Blackwood vs. Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford

Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

Snisky in action!

The debut of The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

1 Called Manders

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.