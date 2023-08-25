WWE may be changing plans for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX following the unexpected passing of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda).

It was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that “everything is scrapped” and “all meetings are off until further notice” following Wyatt’s tragic passing on Thursday, and that “everything is on pause right now.”

“Everything being focused for Windham’s family,” the update stated.

As of this writing, WWE is still advertising a standard SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. You can click here for the preview. At the very least, it’s likely that SmackDown will open up with graphics in memory of Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away on Wednesday. It’s expected that there will be additional tributes tonight but there’s no confirmation on what that might consist of.

As reported before, Wyatt unexpectedly passed away on Thursday at the age of 36. He reportedly died from a heart attack after a case of COVID-19 exacerbated issues with his heart earlier this year. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original report with announcement from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, you can click here for the report on Wyatt’s cause of death, and you can click here for details on how WWE is letting fans help Wyatt’s wife and kids. You can also click here to read numerous tributes to Wyatt from around the world of pro wrestling.

Funk passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday. For those who missed it, you can click here for the original announcements on Funk’s passing, and you can click here for numerous tributes from wrestling stars and promotions. You can also click here for the post-Dynamite Funk tribute from AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk, or click here for what WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had to say about Funk’s legacy and more. Details on the Celebration of Life planned for Funk can be found here.

