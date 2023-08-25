Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the career of Matt Striker in WWE, the Angle Challenge in 2005 and more. Here are the highlights:

On Matt Striker losing his teaching job to be a wrestler:

“Well, that’s commitment, man. I mean to lose your real-life job over your dream job. You know what? He’s committed. I have to give him credit for that. You see, I don’t know if he did the right thing. I know this. He’s a talented kid. I’ve seen him around. I’ve seen him perform. He’s pretty good. But I don’t know if he would lose his job if he could gain more in professional wrestling than he did in his old career and if he did the right thing. But he might not have done the right thing if he’s not doing so well now. I haven’t followed his career and didn’t know what he’s done since then. But as long as he’s been active, keeping busy, and having this career in pro wrestling and commentating, he’s staying alive. He made the right choice.

On WWE bringing back the Angle Challenge in 2005:

“Yeah. I believe they didn’t have anything for me at this time, which is highly ironic because they always had something for me. And I think they saw Matt Striker, who would be a guest on the show. He was going to put it this way. They did the whole thing because of the national news about Matt Striker. I think that’s why they started the Kurt Angle Challenge. At least, that’s what I heard. And so they wanted to do this story on TV and show Matt’s commitment to pro wrestling and that he gave up his job by lying to the school principal and saying that he would go, but he was sick. And he ended up going to Japan to wrestle. So, it is what it is.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.