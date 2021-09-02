Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about former NXT UK Champion WALTER did not want to go to the main roster or do the WWE road schedule because he still wants to live in Europe

“I can totally understand that, as well as, if I’m the WWE, and I’m trying to build a company, WALTER is the guy that I would want to be right there somewhere near the top. Everybody is going to be chasing or he is going to be right there on somebody’s heels. I get that. If I had the chance, if I had a choice, if I could get him, he is the type of guy I would want to build around right here on RAW or SmackDown because he is just that good.”

