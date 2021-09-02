During his interview with BT Sport, Damian Priest spoke on whether he believes Bad Bunny will return to the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

Yes. He’s obviously extremely busy, you know, with his tour. We don’t talk every day, and we’re back on the road too, so I’m busy. Our schedules don’t line up 30, and he’s most of the time in a different country or something. But we have touched base here and there, and we hope to get together. I’m gonna try to make it to some of his concerts. I know if we’re in the area, he’d love to come to a show.

I 100% believe there’s no shot he doesn’t come back. He had so much fun, he loves this business so much. If timing works out again, because that’s what happened, it was just perfect timing for him where he could just dedicate himself to this. He moved to Orlando to train. Like, he took this extremely seriously. Time permitting, if he can commit himself again, he would 100% be invested, and he’ll be back.