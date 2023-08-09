Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed Cody Rhodes beating Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam. Here are the highlights:

On Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam:

“It was a great match, you know because it didn’t have a whole lot of jumping off or anything. It was just two guys going out there, fisticuffs fighting, you know? The storytelling was, was awesome. The Rocky Balboa versus the, the Russian came and the, for a moment, you know, that, you know, never say die Rocky attitude. You can just beat on me and beat on me. I’m gonna find a way to win. It was poetic. It was great. It was one of those matches that every guy on the card, you know, if they’re, wondering what it means to work at a main event level, look at that match, and it’ll tell you everything you need to know because wrestling is the art of going out and creating, you know, the illusion of a fight, a real fight. And those guys, they did that for me. They did that. When Cody hit him with the three crossroads at the end, You thought Brock might kick out, you know? Right.”

On Brock Lesnar:

“No. But when he stayed down, you weren’t surprised either. You were just, oh, wow. We did it. It was one of those things, man, and those kinda stories, they never die. They don’t. Those stories. I think wrestling fans can appreciate it forevermore because that’s what wrestling is really making. You feel like you are watching something that’s real, and you know exactly what it is. You know, what you paid to see, but when those guys make you feel like that, you can’t wait to see more. And that’s the beauty of this, this thing called Wrestling Man. That’s Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet, and the Phantom of the Opera. That makes me go, man, I love this business. And Brock Lesnar, what a worker. What a damn worker. I mean, Brock should get the, you know, the, the award of the year. You know what I mean? Worker of the Year, as far as I’m concerned, that’s how good he really made that match, you know, on Saturday night. I know how good Brock is. It just tells me how far he’s come, though. It’s come a long way, man. He knows what the business is about. He knows that it’s not about him, you know? That’s the part that, you know, I respect more than anything he understands about, you know, passing the torch and passing it properly. Man, it’s just, it was just real, it was as real as it possibly could be, that match from top to bottom, from the beginning to the end. And you can’t, you know, you can’t draw it up like that. I don’t think really, of course, you got your blueprint as far as the way you want to go, but, you know, you gotta be able to. That was like old school, being able to listen to the fans and, you know, follow the breadcrumbs, like Hansel and Gretel.”

