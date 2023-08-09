Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the tragedy with the Chris Benoit family in 2007, his own history of concussions, and more.

On Chris Benoit:

“Chris Benoit was one of the best. It was such a sad story for so many reasons. It’s very ugly. I don’t know what happened. Nobody knows what happened. But Chris Benoit, I knew, the one that I had talked with, was a sweet, good, great wrestler. Good man. I did; when that shit went down, I was in such a shock. I couldn’t believe it. I was trying to think of some way what happened, who, who got, who else was there. That’s what I thought [the whole family was murdered] for sure. And then to come out like it did, we don’t really know, do we? I knew Nancy very well. You know, it was a horrible thing that went down, man. That’s what did it, bro [CTE]. His brain was f*cking scrambled.”

On his own history of concussions:

“Damn right, man. I mean, I went and did the test and stuff, you know, and we figured out that I had at least three concussions a year. Wow. Well, that’s bad. That’s really bad. Considering that I wrestled for 30 years. Yes. That’s 90 concussions. So what’s my brain look like? I’ve often wondered, you know, I’m getting to that age where things are starting to get kind of funky and weird; you know, like, I push you a button, but nothing came on, you know, I was struggling there for a while talking because I had not talked a lot. And doing this program has helped me to get to where I’m talking. And, but yeah. Yeah. I’m scared to death of what’s gonna wind up. Do you know? I mean, I look, you know, in the next five or 10 years, what’s my brain gonna do? You know?”

