On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former-five time world champion Booker T spoke about current free agent Saraya (Paige in WWE), and how he would love to see her return to the ring after her career was cut short from a neck injury. Booker adds that if Saraya doesn’t return to WWE, he’d love to see her on another big stage like AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Saraya going to AEW:

“Yeah, I would. I would love to see Paige on a big stage if she’s going to do it here. If she’s not going to be in WWE, definitely, I could see Paige doing some really, really good stuff there [AEW], I really can. … I don’t look at Sasha the way I look at Paige, I look at those two totally different.”

Calls her a bonafide superstar:

“She’s a star, bonafide. Just that smile alone, I am serious, dog, that little dimple in between her chin … She’s money, so she could definitely make impact.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)