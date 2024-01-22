Booker T wants to get one of the most famous 80s and 90s tag team into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former five-time world champion spoke about lobbying for the Nasty Boys during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker says he truly believes the team, who he feuded with during his days in WCW and who also wrestled for WWE, have done more than enough to deserve a spot.

I’m lobbying for the Nasty Boys to go into the Hall of Fame. I really believe, truly in my heart, the Nasty Boys deserve a spot inside the WWE Hall of Fame. They put a lot of work in in WCW, in WWE, in WWF. They pretty much did it all. I’m hoping to see my man Knobbs and Saggs inside the Hall of Fame. I would love to see them in the Hall of Fame. My brother and I, we had so many matches with the Nasty Boys. I don’t think our careers would have been what they were without the Nasty Boys. That six-month run alone should get them in the Hall of Fame, as far as I’m concerned. It was a rough six months working with those boys. I remember almost getting into a fight with Saggs. I called a spot, I think I called a dropkick. He stopped right before I did a dropkick and I took a face-plant. I was mad about it. ‘Don’t do that again.’ He goes ‘Ohhhh’ [fakes being scared]. It was crazy.

Elsewhere in the interview, Booker spoke about TNA and whether he thinks the promotion could overtake AEW as the second biggest U.S. promotion behind WWE. You can read his thoughts on that here.

