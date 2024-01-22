WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently cut a promo on social media addressing the injury to Seth Rollins and giving his thoughts on CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior says that The American Nightmare has put the work in to better himself, but still believes he is a wolf in a potictiian’s outfit. He adds that he still prefers Cody’s “silver tongue” to Punk’s “poisonous one.

But anyway, we’re six days to the Rumble and our champion’s potentially hurt. Seth, you gotta be careful when you call yourself a workhorse. The thing about workhorses is if you run too hard, and you ain’t actually one, you get an injured wheel that will put you down, buddy. But that’s a what if, not a what is. Let’s talk about what is. Let’s talk about last week, myself and Cody getting the chance to catch up. Former tag team champions of the world?m, the Dashing Ones. Once again, Google it if you don’t believe it’s a real thing. When we were younger, we really thought we could have done more within the system. Maybe we could have. But stepping outside the system, getting our heads screwed on right, getting perspective, helped us become the men we are today. I set the blueprint, redefined what it meant to be an independent wrestler. Cody, he took it, put his spin on it, created a lot of jobs for a lot of our friends. Now, Matt Cardona is taking it in his own unique direction, which is awesome. But I still stand by everything else that I said. I think what we’re seeing is a very clever act developed outside the company instead of the real person. The wolf in politician’s clothing. The gratitude is real, the work ethic is real. All the other stuff, I don’t know. I guess prove me wrong. But I’d much rather the silver tongue than Punk’s poisonous one.

McIntyre later addresses Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest, who he will be wrestling later this evening on Raw.

Now, Priest, you idiot. One, stop wearing Rhea’s clothes. Two, once again, why didn’t you wait until I beat Seth and I was champion, and I was weakened to cash in? Why do you think you keep failing? Actually, maybe three, maybe I should take that briefcase from you and restore its credibility. Mate, I’m gonna beat you. But bias aside, I do see you as an important player in my vision for Raw, and I admire anyone that picks a fight with me. But you need to learn it’s not all about all rising. It’s about falling in line. It’s about trusting someone who’s led multiple companies, including this one. Your next world champion. Take it easy.

