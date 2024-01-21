Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether TNA can overtake AEW as the second biggest promotion:

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I think being a number three is pretty good. If you do it, right? I don’t think they should think past what they’re doing or anything like that. And try to think about trying to be number two or number one. I just think they just need to be Thin, and I think that people will love it. Just because I say that because when I was there back in 2008, I mean, 2009 2010, whatever it was. Yeah, 2010. Yeah. The crowd was crazy. They love some TNA. There was a buzz around TNA at that time, so if they could just get back to that. I think they’ll be okay.”

