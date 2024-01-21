WrestleTix put together a list of the attendance figures for the WWE and AEW television shows from this week.

This week SmackDown topped the list while Dynamite was the least attended show. Here’s the list:

WWE Raw – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas – 6,123 sold

AEW Dynamite – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina – 2,220 sold

WWE SmackDown – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia – 12,009 sold

AEW Collision – Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO – 2,706 sold * as of the day of the show